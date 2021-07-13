Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said last week that he doesn't expect Kluber (shoulder) to return from the 60-day injured list until September, MLB.com reports.

Since being shut down in late May with a strained right shoulder, Kluber has progressed to throwing off flat ground from 75 feet. He'll likely need to come close to doubling that distance before the Yankees clear him for bullpen sessions, and he'll have multiple checkpoints to hit in the rehab process after that before the organization hones in a possible target date for his return. Any setbacks suffered along the way would seriously jeopardize Kluber's chances of pitching again in 2021.