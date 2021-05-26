The Yankees are sending Kluber in for an MRI on Wednesday strictly as a precaution after he was diagnosed with right shoulder tightness following his start in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Blue Jays, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The club is apparently confident that Kluber isn't dealing with any structural damage to his shoulder or a strain, so the MRI will ideally confirm the Yankees' medical staff's initial findings. Kluber appeared to downplay the injury himself when he spoke to reporters after Tuesday's game, mentioning that the issue isn't similar to teres muscle tear in his shoulder that sidelined him for the majority of the 2020 campaign. Even so, Kluber should be considered questionable at best to make his next turn through the rotation, which comes Sunday in Detroit. The two-time Cy Young Award winner dropped to 4-3 after being tagged for two runs while striking out five over three innings in Tuesday's start, his first since tossing his first career no-hitter May 19 in Texas.