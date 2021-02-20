Kluber stated Friday that he has had no setbacks with his right shoulder and that he is on a normal preparation schedule at this point in the spring, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Kluber pitched only one inning last season due to a Grade 2 tear of the teres minor muscle in his right shoulder, but he indicated that he doesn't feel as if he is still rehabbing the shoulder. "I've had no issues with it now or anywhere along the rehab process," Kluber said. "That's encouraging. Honestly, I don't feel like I'm still working on improving the shoulder or anything like that. I think it's in a spot where, like any part of your body, it takes maintenance throughout the year. But I'm not putting any more emphasis on that than I am anything else at this point." The Yankees are counting on Kluber to fill a spot near the top of their rotation, though there are legitimate questions about his arsenal now that he's a few months away from turning 35. In addition, the 2017 AL Cy Young Award winner has hurled only 36.2 frames over the past two seasons and was already experiencing a drop in velocity during his last healthy season (2018).