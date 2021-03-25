Kluber's velocity has been down this spring, but the right-hander isn't worried about the decline, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Kluber's velocity has reportedly been in the 90-92 mph range in spring training, per Rivera. That's down from the 93-94 mph mark he displayed during his peak but not much off from the 92.0 mph average velocity he posted during his last healthy season. Kluber has never been among the league's fastest throwers, so a drop in velocity may not impact him as much as it would other hurlers. So far this spring, the 34-year-old has registered a strong 1.86 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB across 9.2 innings.