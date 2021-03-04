Kluber pitched two perfect innings and struck out two batters during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against Toronto.

Kluber looked great in his first appearance in pinstripes, needing only 22 pitches -- 15 of which were strikes -- to retire six batters. Most importantly, he emerged from the outing healthy after missing nearly all of last season due to a shoulder injury. Kluber's performance Wednesday is certainly uplifting for the Yankees, who are counting on the veteran to fill a spot near the front of their rotation.