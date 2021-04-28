Kluber (1-2) earned the win Tuesday against the Orioles after tossing 6.2 innings of one-run ball, allowing six hits and two walks while fanning five.

Kluber picked up his first win of the season Tuesday and delivered a dominant performance. This was the first time he pitched more than five innings in a game and also the first time he recorded a quality start, which is something huge for a player that has been slowed down heavily by injuries since the end of the 2018 season. Kluber still owns a 4.15 ERA across five starts, but this was certainly a step in the right direction. The veteran is slated to take the ball Sunday at home against the Tigers.