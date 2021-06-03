Kluber (shoulder) is expected to begin a throwing program soon, though his overall return timeline hasn't changed, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Kluber was originally expected to be shut down from throwing for four weeks after being diagnosed with a shoulder strain in late May. While it now looks as though he'll be throwing within two weeks of being shut down, that evidently simply represents a change in how the Yankees intend to go about his rehab rather than a change in his overall timeline. He'll presumably be brought along very cautiously at the start of his throwing program, with a return date in late July still the most likely outcome.