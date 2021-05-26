Kluber was diagnosed with a subscapularis strain in his right shoulder and will be shut down from throwing for four weeks, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

The 35-year-old will undergo a second MRI to confirm the diagnosis, but for now he can expect to be sidelined for the foreseeable future. The initial MRI was deemed precautionary when the right-hander exited Tuesday's start after three innings with shoulder tightness, but it appears the issue is more serious. Kluber will require some time to build his arm back up after being shut down for a month, so he'll be unavailable for most of July even if his recovery goes as planned.