Kluber hurled four innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against Pittsburgh, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out two.

Kluber wasn't quite as effective as in his spring debut, when he pitched two perfect innings against Toronto. However, he got his pitch count up to 54 -- the most by any Yankee pitcher so far this spring. That's promising for a pitcher who combined for only 36.2 innings while dealing with injuries over the past two campaigns. Kluber is slotted to fill the second spot in New York's rotation in 2021.