Kluber allowed three runs on six hits and two walks over four innings during Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays. He had four strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The veteran pounded the zone with 50 of his 77 pitches for strikes and generated 15 swinging strikes, but he had trouble keeping Toronto off the basepaths. Kluber has given up 10 runs (seven earned) on 16 hits with a 12:7 K:BB across 10.1 innings through three starts and has a tough matchup with Atlanta next week.