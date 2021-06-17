Kluber (shoulder) began a throwing program and is playing catch from 60 feet, Justin Shackil of SiriusXM reports.
The veteran right-hander was transferred to the 60-day injured list in early June and is now in the early stages of his throwing program. Kluber won't be eligible to be activated until late July, so he has plenty of time to ramp things up before being able to rejoin the rotation.
