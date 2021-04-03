Kluber threw four innings Saturday against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out five.

Kluber's velocity rarely got much about 90 mph, down a few ticks from the average of 92.0 mph he managed in his last healthy season, but it was a decent enough outing in terms of results. He showed a bit of wildness in the third inning, walking two batters and throwing a wild pitch before a throwing error by catcher Danny Jansen led to an unearned run. He later allowed Marcus Semien to homer to lead off the fifth before being pulled from the game, having thrown 74 pitches. It wasn't a return to peak form for the two-time Cy Young winner, but it was a respectable season debut for a player who's made just eight starts in the last two seasons.