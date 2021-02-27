Kluber tossed two innings of live batting practice Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The veteran hurler was tested in the session, facing the likes of Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu, Luke Voit and Gleyber Torres. Voit smashed a homer against Kluber, but that didn't stop manager Aaron Boone from feeling positive about the right-hander's session. "I feel really good about his progress," Boone said. "I thought he finished better than he started, and I think the stuff is overall pretty crisp. I'm encouraged where he's at." Kluber figures to slot in as the No. 2 starter for the Yankees this season.