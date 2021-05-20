Kluber (4-2) threw a no-hitter against the Rangers on Wednesday, striking out nine and walking a batter in the Yankees' 2-0 win.

Kluber made history as the first Yankee to throw a no-hitter since 1999. The 35-year-old's lone blemish on the night was a one-out walk in the third to Charlie Culberson, but he went on to retire 20 straight batters to finish his historic performance. Kluber fell just short of his season high in strikeouts and walked under two hitters for just the second time this season. The two-time CY Young Award winner has had excellent command of his offspeed pitches to make up for his lack of velocity in his fastball this year. He now owns an impressive 2.86 ERA to go along with a 50:20 K:BB over 50.1 innings and will look to pick up his fifth win in six tries in his next outing.