Kluber allowed two earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two across 4.2 innings Thursday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision.

Kluber allowed at least one hit in every inning that he pitched, though he did manage to keep the Yankees within a run before an early exit. He has failed to work five innings In four of five starts since returning from the injured list in early September. In that same span, Kluber has a 4.37 ERA with a 21:8 K:BB across 22.2 frames. Kluber will end the regular season with a 3.83 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 80 innings.