Gearrin was claimed off waivers by the Yankees on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Gearrin opened for the Mariners on Wednesday and allowed one run in one inning and was apparently waived following the outing, allowing the Yankees to add him via the waiver wire. The 33-year-old has a 3.92 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 39:21 K:BB over 41.1 innings this season.