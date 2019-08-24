Gearrin was added to the active roster after the team's contest Friday.

Gearrin was claimed by the Yankees on Friday, so the team wasted no time slotting him into a role in the big-league bullpen. He pitched with the Mariners earlier in the season, racking up a 3.92 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 39 strikeouts across 41.1 innings.

