Gearrin's toe tap has been determined by league officials to be within the rules, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Gearrin was charged with a controversial balk after making his usual move to the plate against the Mariners on Monday. The league reviewed the call and informed Yankees manager Aaron Boone that the move is fine and should not be a problem moving forward. Gearrin was claimed by the Yankees on Friday after being released by Seattle two days earlier.