The Yankees signed Hernandez to a minor-league contract Monday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Hernandez, 24, spent most of the 2024 campaign at Double-A Reading in the Phillies organization, collecting a 3.40 ERA and 44:9 K:BB over 42.1 frames. He has yet to advance past the Double-A level and has been assigned to Double-A Somerset for the time being.