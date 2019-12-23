Yankees' Cristian Perez: Shipped to Yankees
Perez was traded to the Yankees in exchange for Chance Adams on Monday.
The 21-year-old advanced to the High-A level last season, where he hit .252/.290/.285 with 42 RBI and five stolen bases. Perez still needs to develop a considerable amount prior to entering the conversation for a major-league debut, but he will get the chance to continue his development in the Yankees' organization.
