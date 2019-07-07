Camarena was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Saturday's loss to the Rays.

Camarena joined the Yankees prior to Saturday's game and will rejoin the RailRiders still awaiting his major-league debut. The 26-year-old has a 6.01 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 62:15 K:BB over 67.1 innings at Triple-A this season.

