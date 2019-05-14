Coulombe (undisclosed) was activated from the injured list Tuesday, Conor Foley of The Times-Tribune reports.

Coulombe was on the 7-day injured list, but he's been activated and will rejoin Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He was erratic in his last action at the big-league level with the Athletics, with a 4.56 ERA in 23.2 innings last season, so he'd likely only be in line for a callup to the Yankees in an emergency situation.

