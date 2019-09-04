Coulombe was signed by the Yankees and assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Coulombe was released by Milwaukee on Aug. 29 but didn't take long to return to the Yankees organization, where he has spent the majority of 2019. In 31 minor-league games between Triple-A San Antonio and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, he has posted a 4-2 record, 4.71 ERA and 61:17 K:BB in 36.1 innings. The 29-year-old has pitched in 153 games in the majors across five seasons with the Dodgers and Athletics, compiling a 4.27 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 134:61 K:BB in 143.1 frames.

