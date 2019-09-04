Yankees' Daniel Coulombe: Reacquired by Yankees
Coulombe was signed by the Yankees and assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Coulombe was released by Milwaukee on Aug. 29 but didn't take long to return to the Yankees organization, where he has spent the majority of 2019. In 31 minor-league games between Triple-A San Antonio and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, he has posted a 4-2 record, 4.71 ERA and 61:17 K:BB in 36.1 innings. The 29-year-old has pitched in 153 games in the majors across five seasons with the Dodgers and Athletics, compiling a 4.27 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 134:61 K:BB in 143.1 frames.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...