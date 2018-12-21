Yankees' Daniel Coulombe: Signs with Yankees
Coulombe agreed to a minor-league deal with the Yankees on Thursday, which includes an invite to spring training.
Coulombe will try to secure a spot on the Yankees' Opening Day roster after a tumultuous 2018 campaign in Oakland. The southpaw wound up being designated for assignment in early September while logging a pedestrian 4.56 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 23.2 innings across 27 relief appearances. Considering New York's bullpen is one of the best in the sport, it seems likely that Coulombe will begin the year back in the minors.
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Outrighted to minors•
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Designated for assignment•
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Returns to majors•
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Returns to minors•
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Will serve as Friday's 26th man•
-
Athletics' Daniel Coulombe: Sent back to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...