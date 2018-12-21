Coulombe agreed to a minor-league deal with the Yankees on Thursday, which includes an invite to spring training.

Coulombe will try to secure a spot on the Yankees' Opening Day roster after a tumultuous 2018 campaign in Oakland. The southpaw wound up being designated for assignment in early September while logging a pedestrian 4.56 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 23.2 innings across 27 relief appearances. Considering New York's bullpen is one of the best in the sport, it seems likely that Coulombe will begin the year back in the minors.