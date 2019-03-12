Yankees' Danny Farquhar: Sent to minor-league camp
Farquhar was sent to minor-league camp Tuesday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Farquhar has allowed six runs in two innings so far this spring, walking five while striking out none, but the fact that he's pitching at all is remarkable after he suffered a brain hemorrhage in April of last year. He could be a depth option for the Yankees this season if he's able to regain his stuff in the minors.
