Yankees' Danny Farquhar: Will stay in Tampa
Farquhar will stay in Tampa to continue building back to a normal pitching workload before heading to a minor league affiliate, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Farquhar will spend an extended period of time working to rebuild his pitching endurance before presumably being sent to Triple-A Scranton. The 32-year-old suffered a brain aneurysm at the beginning of last season and was cleared to resume baseball activities in late November, but struggled in his one appearance in spring training, giving up six runs on four hits in two innings pitched. If the righty is able to re-establish his command, it's possible he find his way onto the major league roster.
