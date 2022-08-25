site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Danny Salazar: Lands on injured list
Salazar was placed on Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 7-day injured list Wednesday with COVID-19, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.
Salazar joined the Yankees on a minor-league deal in May, though he didn't debut for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre until last week. The veteran right-hander will be unavailable for at least the next week.
