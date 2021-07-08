Manager Aaron Boone said O'Day is dealing with a "significant" strain to his left hamstring, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The Yankees' skipper detailed that O'Day crumpled to the ground during a pregame workout Tuesday. A specific timeframe for the righty's return is unclear at this time, but an activation immediately following the All-Star break seems unlikely.
More News
-
Yankees' Darren O'Day: Out with strained hamstring•
-
Yankees' Darren O'Day: Returns from injured list•
-
Yankees' Darren O'Day: Expected back Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Darren O'Day: Nearing end of rehab stint•
-
Yankees' Darren O'Day: Rehab assignment begins•
-
Yankees' Darren O'Day: Slated for rehab assignment•