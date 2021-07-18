Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that O'Day is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a "significant" left hamstring strain earlier this month, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Boone didn't disclose whether O'Day would require surgery to address the hamstring injury, which is presumably a Grade 3 strain. Barring a speedier recovery than anticipated, O'Day, who picked up the injury in a pre-game workout, will finish the season with a 3.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and four holds across his 12 appearances out of the New York bullpen.
More News
-
Yankees' Darren O'Day: Hamstring strain likely serious•
-
Yankees' Darren O'Day: Out with strained hamstring•
-
Yankees' Darren O'Day: Returns from injured list•
-
Yankees' Darren O'Day: Expected back Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Darren O'Day: Nearing end of rehab stint•
-
Yankees' Darren O'Day: Rehab assignment begins•