Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that O'Day is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a "significant" left hamstring strain earlier this month, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Boone didn't disclose whether O'Day would require surgery to address the hamstring injury, which is presumably a Grade 3 strain. Barring a speedier recovery than anticipated, O'Day, who picked up the injury in a pre-game workout, will finish the season with a 3.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and four holds across his 12 appearances out of the New York bullpen.