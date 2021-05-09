Yankees manager Aaron Boone said O'Day (shoulder) remains at least a couple weeks away from beginning a throwing program, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

O'Day is still in recovery mode after he was diagnosed May 1 with a right rotator cuff strain. As a reliever who typically doesn't work more than an inning in his appearances, O'Day won't require much time to build up, but he still appears unlikely to return from the injured list until at least late May while his throwing program is on hold.