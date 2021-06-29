site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Darren O'Day: Returns from injured list
O'Day (shoulder) was reinstated from the injured list as expected Tuesday.
O'Day has been out since late April with a strained shoulder. He recorded a 3.00 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over nine innings of relief work prior to suffering the injury.
