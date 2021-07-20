O'Day will undergo season-ending surgery on his left hamstring Wednesday, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

This news comes as no surprise, as manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that the right-hander's season was likely over. O'Day, who posted a 3.38 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 10.2 innings this season, will likely be transferred to the 60-day injured list in the coming days. O'Day has a player option to remain with the Yankees next season, but per Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record, he has yet to decide whether he will pitch in 2022.

