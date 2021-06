O'Day (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Saturday and could begin a rehab assignment after the Yankees' off day Monday, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports.

The right-handed reliever hasn't seen game action since the end of April, but that should soon change with a minor-league rehab stint around the corner. Prior to hitting the injured list, O'Day had posted a 3.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB across nine innings while notching three holds.