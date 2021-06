O'Day (shoulder) has been throwing to 90 feet but has not yet pitched from a mound, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports.

O'Day is continuing to rehab from a right shoulder strain suffered at the end of April. The right-hander's return does not appear to be imminent given his lack of mound work thus far. When he gets back to full health, O'Day figures to retain a key spot in the Yankees' bullpen. He has three holds and a 3.00 ERA across nine innings this season.