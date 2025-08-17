Yankees' David Bednar: Closes out win again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bednar secured the save in Saturday's 12-8 win over the Cardinals, retiring the only batter he faced in a perfect one-third of an inning.
Bednar came on with two runners aboard and two outs in the bottom of the ninth Saturday, retiring Ivan Herrera to close out a high-scoring Yankees victory. The right-hander notched his 20th save of the year and third since joining New York, also marking his second in as many nights after locking down Friday's win.
More News
-
Yankees' David Bednar: Nails down second save with Yankees•
-
Yankees' David Bednar: Blows save, falls into win•
-
Yankees' David Bednar: Collects first save with Yankees•
-
Yankees' David Bednar: Works eighth inning, nabs hold•
-
Yankees' David Bednar: Takes blown save in team debut•
-
Yankees' David Bednar: Going to Yankees in trade•