Bednar secured the save in Saturday's 12-8 win over the Cardinals, retiring the only batter he faced in a perfect one-third of an inning.

Bednar came on with two runners aboard and two outs in the bottom of the ninth Saturday, retiring Ivan Herrera to close out a high-scoring Yankees victory. The right-hander notched his 20th save of the year and third since joining New York, also marking his second in as many nights after locking down Friday's win.