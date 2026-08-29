Bednar earned the save in Friday's 1-0 win over Boston after tossing a scoreless ninth inning.

Friday's series opener was a low-scoring affair, and Bednar was brought in for the ninth inning to protect the Yankees' one-run lead. He needed 12 pitches (eight strikes) to get the job done, though it was the first time he did not record a strikeout since Aug. 7. Bednar's 31 saves are fifth-most in the majors this season, and he's eight saves shy from matching his career high that he set in 2023 as a member of the Pirates.