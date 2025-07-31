The Yankees acquired Bednar from the Pirates on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Bednar had a poor 2024 season and a bad enough start to 2025 that he was sent down to the minors for a while. However, he has rebounded in a major way, permitting just one earned run with a 29:5 K:BB over 23.1 innings covering his last 24 appearances. It's not clear whether manager Aaron Boone would use Bednar, Devin Williams or both to close games. Bednar has an additional year of team control next season.