Bednar was charged with a blown save in Friday's 13-12 loss to the Marlins, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks in 1.2 innings. He struck out two.

Bednar didn't leave an encouraging first impression in his team debut, giving up multiple runs for the first time since his May 19 outing versus the Reds. The 30-year-old right-hander should still work with the Yankees' high-leverage group going forward despite Friday's flop -- Bednar owns a 2.09 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 52:8 K:BB over his last 38.2 innings since and including April 19.