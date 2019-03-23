Hale was reassigned to minor-league spring training Saturday.

Hale's 14 strikeouts in 11.2 spring innings weren't enough to earn him a spot in the Opening Day bullpen. The 31-year-old has a mediocre 4.49 ERA in 192.1 career major-league innings.

