Yankees' David Hale: Candidate for Friday's start
Hale could be summoned from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start the Yankees' series opener Friday against the Rays, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
The Yankees have an opening in the rotation with Masahiro Tanaka (hamstring) in line to miss multiple starts, and it appears the choice to replace him for the first turn will be between Hale and 23-year-old right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga. While the younger Loaisiga has more perceived upside of the two, his six starts at Double-A Trenton might not qualify as enough experience for the Yankees to throw him into the rotation while the team competes for a playoff spot. Hale, meanwhile, offers a more seasoned option, though the fantasy ceiling is fairly low for a pitcher with a career 4.58 ERA and 6.1 K/9 in the majors. The 30-year-old right-hander doesn't have a spot on the 40-man roster, but the Yankees could easily shuttle Jordan Montgomery (elbow) to the 60-day disabled list to make room for Hale if they prefer to roll with him over Loaisiga.
