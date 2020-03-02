Yankees' David Hale: Could compete for starting role
Hale could emerge as a candidate for he Yankees' fifth-starter role to open the season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
With Luis Severino going down with a season-ending elbow injury, the fifth spot in the Yankees' rotation appears to be a wide open competition between a number of veterans and youngsters. Though Hale gave up two runs in 1.2 innings Sunday, he has started 20 big-league games in his career and pitched well in a relief role with the Yankees last season, compiling a 3.11 ERA in 20 appearances.
