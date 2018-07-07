Hale was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Saturday, George A. King of the New York Post reports.

Hale was cast off the 40-man roster after throwing 5.2 innings of long relief during Friday's game. In a corresponding move, Clint Frazier was recalled from Triple-A. He will be subject to waivers and return to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre if unclaimed by another organization.