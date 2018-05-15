Yankees' David Hale: Designated for assignment Tuesday
Hale was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Tuesday.
Hale was cast off the team's 40-man roster in order to open up a spot for Clint Frazier, who was summoned to the big club in a corresponding move. The 30-year-old compiled a serviceable 3.60 ERA and 5:0 K:BB across five innings with he Yankees. He'll take a spin through waivers to determine where he'll report next.
