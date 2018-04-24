Hale was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Monday.

Hale was designated for assignment after the Yankees made a trade for right-hander A.J. Cole from the Nationals. The 30-year-old's contract was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, and he tossed two scoreless innings Monday against the Twins in his lone appearance of the season.

