Yankees' David Hale: Designated for assignment
Hale was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Monday.
Hale was designated for assignment after the Yankees made a trade for right-hander A.J. Cole from the Nationals. The 30-year-old's contract was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, and he tossed two scoreless innings Monday against the Twins in his lone appearance of the season.
