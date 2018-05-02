Hale's contract was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

Hale just recently rejoined the organization after being designated for assignment twice already, but he'll make a return trip to the majors to replace Jordan Montgomery (elbow) on the active roster. Hale's role in the big-leagues has yet to be determined, though his experience as a starter certainly could help him land a temporary spot in the rotation. Domingo German is expected to get the first crack at the spot however, limiting Hale to long relief for the time being.