Yankees' David Hale: Heads to big leagues
Hale's contract was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.
Hale just recently rejoined the organization after being designated for assignment twice already, but he'll make a return trip to the majors to replace Jordan Montgomery (elbow) on the active roster. Hale's role in the big-leagues has yet to be determined, though his experience as a starter certainly could help him land a temporary spot in the rotation. Domingo German is expected to get the first crack at the spot however, limiting Hale to long relief for the time being.
More News
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...
-
H2H Top-200 Rankings
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Morton moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...