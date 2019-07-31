The Yankees placed Hale on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a lumbar spine strain, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Since the IL move is retroactive to Sunday, Hale is eligible to rejoin the Yankees as soon as Aug. 7, though the club hasn't indicated whether the reliever is in line for a minimum-length shutdown. Jonathan Holder was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to fill Hale's spot on the active roster and in the bullpen.