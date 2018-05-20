Hale signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees on Saturday and will report to the club's Triple-A affiliate, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

After being DFA'd earlier in the week, Hale is returning to the Yankees on a minor-league pact. He is no longer a member of the 40-man roster, but his major-league experience could make him a bullpen option for the Yankees later in the season if they need a fresh arm.