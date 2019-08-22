Hale (back) had a left knee issue pop up during his rehab and needed a cortisone shot, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

He was in the bullpen-throwing stage of his rehab from a back injury when the knee issue popped up. Considering he has not advanced to rehab games, he won't be able to join the big-league bullpen until sometime in September at the earliest.

