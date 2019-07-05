Yankees' David Hale: Notches surprise save
Hale retired the only batter he faced in the 10th inning to secure his second save of the season in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Rays.
Since regular closer Aroldis Chapman blew a save chance in the ninth inning and the Yankees' top three setup men (Adam Ottavino, Tommy Kahnle and Zack Britton) were used earlier in the contest, manager Aaron Boone had few dependable arms left to turn to when the game went to extras. Luis Cessa was summoned to protect a five-run lead in the bottom of the 10th, but he allowed four of the six hitters he faced to reach base before Hale got the call from the bullpen. Facing Yandy Diaz with the bases loaded, Hale induced an inning-ending groundout to help the Yankees take the first game of the season. Despite getting the job done Thursday, Hale is expected to see most of his usage in lower-leverage spots moving forward.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...