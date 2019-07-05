Hale retired the only batter he faced in the 10th inning to secure his second save of the season in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Rays.

Since regular closer Aroldis Chapman blew a save chance in the ninth inning and the Yankees' top three setup men (Adam Ottavino, Tommy Kahnle and Zack Britton) were used earlier in the contest, manager Aaron Boone had few dependable arms left to turn to when the game went to extras. Luis Cessa was summoned to protect a five-run lead in the bottom of the 10th, but he allowed four of the six hitters he faced to reach base before Hale got the call from the bullpen. Facing Yandy Diaz with the bases loaded, Hale induced an inning-ending groundout to help the Yankees take the first game of the season. Despite getting the job done Thursday, Hale is expected to see most of his usage in lower-leverage spots moving forward.