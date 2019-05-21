Hale's contract was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to Tuesday's game in Baltimore.

He logged a 3.89 FIP, 1.34 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB over 30.2 innings (six starts) at Triple-A. It seems likely that Hale will serve as a mop-up man out of the bullpen in the short term, although he could also serve as an insurance policy in case Masahiro Tanaka (shin) is unexpectedly unable to make his start Thursday.

